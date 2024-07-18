First Alert Weather: Storms increase by the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking widely scattered storms expected to last into Thursday evening. Scattered storms are expected once again on Friday afternoon as temperatures top out in the mid-90s.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Afternoon storms will increase over the weekend with heavy downpours for some areas.

Winds will shift to off the Atlantic next week causing a few morning showers near the coast and scattered afternoon storms well inland.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Mix of sun & clouds with widely scattered showers & storms – most numerous over SE Ga.

THE TROPICS: Nothin’ cookin’.

TONIGHT: A few showers & t’storms early… partly cloudy. Low: 76

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers, t’storms. High: 95

FRIDAY NIGHT: Isolated shower/storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 75

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon t’storms. High: 93

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon storms. High: 92

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. High: 92

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers & storms. High: 91

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 91

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & storms. High: 92

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.