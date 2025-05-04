First Alert Weather: Stormy Sunday before a brief dry spell

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has been tracking rain and storms throughout Sunday morning and afternoon.

Notes:

We saw heavy rain & storms inland & in SE GA early this morning

Then a severe thunderstorm brought high winds and hail to Clay/St. Johns

Some spots got an inch of rain, much needed

Other spots - like most of Jax - largely missed out on rain

We may have isolated redeveloping showers along/east of Hwy 301 this evening & tonight

Monday & Tuesday turn dry, mostly sunny & very warm

The weather pattern looks to turn a bit wetter beginning on Wednesday

There’s at least the chance for rain & storms each day through the weekend

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A Few Clouds, Mild. Low: 60

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High: 86

TUE: Mostly Sunny. 61/87

WED: Mostly to Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers. 65/87

THU: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 66/88

FRI: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 66/85

SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 66/84

SUN: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 65/83

