FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny and mild Monday with highs in the 80s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunny with temps in the 70s at the beaches to 80-85 inland.
Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- Sunshine & dry with mild to warm days and cool but pleasant nights all week long.
- Monday afternoon highs will range from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to 80-85 inland.
- Lows will be in the 50s inland to the 60s at and near the coast.
- Leftover high water from the recent nor’easter will continue to ease with each high tide cycle.
TROPICS:
- Tropical storm “Lorenzo” has formed over the Eastern Atlantic and will stay over the far East Atlantic, so no local impacts.
- A tropical system may try to develop over the Caribbean the week after next. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and nice. Low: 59
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, but pleasant humidity. High: 85
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 60
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 80
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 59/81
FRIDAY: Sunny. 58/81
SATURDAY: Sunny. 57/82
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 62/83
MONDAY: A shower early, otherwise partly cloudy. 65/81
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️