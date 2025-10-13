FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny and mild Monday with highs in the 80s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunny with temps in the 70s at the beaches to 80-85 inland.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Sunshine & dry with mild to warm days and cool but pleasant nights all week long.

Monday afternoon highs will range from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to 80-85 inland.

Lows will be in the 50s inland to the 60s at and near the coast.

Leftover high water from the recent nor’easter will continue to ease with each high tide cycle.

TROPICS:

Tropical storm “Lorenzo” has formed over the Eastern Atlantic and will stay over the far East Atlantic, so no local impacts. A tropical system may try to develop over the Caribbean the week after next. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and nice. Low: 59

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, but pleasant humidity. High: 85

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 80

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 59/81

FRIDAY: Sunny. 58/81

SATURDAY: Sunny. 57/82

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 62/83

MONDAY: A shower early, otherwise partly cloudy. 65/81

