First Alert Weather: Sunshine and dry days ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • It’s a sunny & gorgeous day with temps maxing out around 80
  • There will be some patchy fog overnight inland with cool temps
  • Sunday’s a bit breezy but still warm & sunny
  • It will be very warm in EverBank Stadium for the Jags game
  • The week ahead is dry & largely sunny, winds calm down mid-week as well
  • Mornings will be cool but not too cold, daytime highs warming above average
  • There is zero rain in view, which is bad news for the worsening drought in our area

Tropics:

  • Nothing

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Cool. Low: 52
  • TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. High: 81
  • MON: Mostly Sunny. 56/78
  • TUE: Sunny. 54/82
  • WED: Sunny. 57/80
  • THU: Sunny. 59/81
  • FRI: Mostly Sunny. 60/82
  • SAT: Mostly Sunny. 61/83

