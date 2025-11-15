First Alert Weather: Sunshine and dry days ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- It’s a sunny & gorgeous day with temps maxing out around 80
- There will be some patchy fog overnight inland with cool temps
- Sunday’s a bit breezy but still warm & sunny
- It will be very warm in EverBank Stadium for the Jags game
- The week ahead is dry & largely sunny, winds calm down mid-week as well
- Mornings will be cool but not too cold, daytime highs warming above average
- There is zero rain in view, which is bad news for the worsening drought in our area
Tropics:
- Nothing
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Cool. Low: 52
- TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. High: 81
- MON: Mostly Sunny. 56/78
- TUE: Sunny. 54/82
- WED: Sunny. 57/80
- THU: Sunny. 59/81
- FRI: Mostly Sunny. 60/82
- SAT: Mostly Sunny. 61/83
