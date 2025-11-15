First Alert Weather: Sunshine and dry days ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It’s a sunny & gorgeous day with temps maxing out around 80

There will be some patchy fog overnight inland with cool temps

Sunday’s a bit breezy but still warm & sunny

It will be very warm in EverBank Stadium for the Jags game

The week ahead is dry & largely sunny, winds calm down mid-week as well

Mornings will be cool but not too cold, daytime highs warming above average

There is zero rain in view, which is bad news for the worsening drought in our area

Tropics:

Nothing

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Cool. Low: 52

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. High: 81

MON: Mostly Sunny. 56/78

TUE: Sunny. 54/82

WED: Sunny. 57/80

THU: Sunny. 59/81

FRI: Mostly Sunny. 60/82

SAT: Mostly Sunny. 61/83

