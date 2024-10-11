First Alert Weather: Sunshine and much cooler

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says nice weather is on the way. Cool nights with pleasantly warm days… overnight lows will be in the 50s… afternoon highs Saturday in the upper 70s & 80-85 Sunday.

While a brief shower may occur near the coast, most areas will enjoy a dry weekend.

A moderate to high rip current risk continues at area beaches so use even more care than usual.

The new work week will begin very warm with highs Monday in the upper 80s before a cool arrives dropping temps. back to a bit below average by midweek.

In the tropics, weakening Leslie over the Central Atlantic will stay away from any land areas. A tropical wave is over the far Eastern Atlantic & may develop over the short term but stays far out over the Atlantic. More in “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy & mild with temps. in the 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a brief shower. Low: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy & breezy with a few showers through early afternoon… showers & wind increasing by late in the day. High: 78

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing rain & wind. Low: 58

SUNDAY: Rain through midday diminishing west to east in the afternoon… very windy through the day. High: 82

MONDAY: Partly sunny, cooler, less humid. High: 88

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 81

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 75

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 75

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 77

THE TROPICS: Leslie is weakening over the Central Atlantic & will stay over the open Atlantic with no threat to land. A tropical wave has come off the coast of Africa with the potential for some short term development. More: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

