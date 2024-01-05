First Alert Weather Team tracking two storm systems expected to impact NE Florida, SE Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking two storm systems over the next 5 days that will bring the threat of severe storms and heavy rainfall. Tuesday’s system is expected to be the stronger, more dynamic one.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said we can expect the following:

Two storm systems will impact Jacksonville/NE Florida & SE Georgia over the next 5 days.

The first front moves into the area Friday night with widespread rain and some thunder. All of the area will get rain between midnight Friday and noon Saturday with amounts averaging a half inch to an inch.

A few of the storms early Saturday may produce wind gusts of 30-40 mph but widespread severe weather is not - * at this time * -- expected.

* -- expected. The second storm centered on Tuesday is stronger and more dynamic. Rain will be widespread again with amounts averaging 1-2″, locally more. There will be a severe storm threat on Tuesday with the potential for isolated tornadoes and strong winds.

For anyone traveling… realize there will be impacts from each storm for virtually all of the Gulf Coast & Eastern U.S. so be aware along I-10, I-75, and I-95. The storms will cause heavy rain across the Southeast U.S. with a severe storm threat transitioning to ice and snow from the Central Appalachians, northward through parts of the Ohio Valley and New England.

Click here for The latest First Alert Forecast.

#firstalertwx two storm systems over the next 5 days will bring the threat for severe storms & heavy rainfall. Tue. system is the stronger/more dynamic one @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/eJodp14wvu — Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) January 4, 2024

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.