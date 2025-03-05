First Alert Weather: Temperatures take a cooler turn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a cool trend before the weekend, with some areas dropping into the 30s.

Wednesday afternoon has been sunny and breezy with temperatures in the 70s.

This evening with remain windy as things cool down. Temperatures will get into the 40s by Thursday morning. The low is 47.

Despite being much cooler, Thursday will be nice with highs only in the 60s.

A breezy wind from the northwest + dry air = high pollen and high wildfire danger.

Check local pollen counts and other allergens with the First Alert Allergy Tracker!

Thursday night is chilly with inland temperatures in the 30s and beach temperatures in the 40s.

Friday will be beautiful and warmer with lots of sun and less wind.

The weekend will begin nice enough with a mild Saturday as highs push well into the 70s. A late-day shower will be possible, but the best chance for rain will be Saturday night into Sunday.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: Sunny, breezy, cooler. High: 67

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear, chilly. Low: 40

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny & nice. High: 72

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with a shower late… rain increases overnight. 49/79

SUNDAY: Clouds & showers. 57/72

MONDAY: A shower early… becoming partly cloudy. 48/68

TUESDAY: Sunny. 43/73

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 48/80

