Police: Intruder shot to death during Lake City home invasion

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A 31-year-old man is dead after a home invasion in Lake City, police said. Officer were called to a home on SW Leslie Glen just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers arrived at the home and found the man shot and unresponsive, a Lake City police news release states. Police unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate the man.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“Victims of the home invasion reported that the individual, who was known to the victims, attempted to break into the home and was successful,” the news release states. “The residence contained multiple adults and children. One of the adults fired multiple shots at the intruder when he rushed toward them,” the news release states.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Condemned South Carolina killer to die by firing squad; here’s how it will unfold

Read: Man arrested in Jacksonville last year on child solicitation charges, arrested again in Georgia

Read: Woman kayaking in Florida injured during gator attack

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.