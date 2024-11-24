First Alert Weather: Thanksgiving warming trend before another cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says it’s another beautiful day.

Morning temps were down in the mid-30s and daytime highs were up in the 70s.

Tonight’s cold, but not as cold as last night.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

There may be some patchy frost well inland but frost will not be a big issue.

All stays sunny as temps warm up through Thanksgiving.

The holiday itself looks warm, sunny, and pleasant.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Rain moves in late Thanksgiving night and early Black Friday, moving out before sunrise Friday.

Rain amounts do not look impressive.

A cold front moves through with the rain & temps cool back again with the weekend.

There is nothing of note in the tropics.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear & Cold, but not as cold. Low: 44

TOMORROW: Sunny & Nice! High: 74

TUE: Mostly Sunny. 49/78

WED: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 59/80

THU: Partly Sunny, Showers Late. 60/81

FRI: Showers Early, Some Clearing & Cooler. 55/69

SAT: Mostly Sunny. 40/63

SUN: Mostly Sunny. 45/67

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.