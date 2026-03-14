First Alert Weather: Timing out rain for Sunday and the Final Round at The Players

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It’s been a nice day on Saturday

Temps have gotten up to the 80s inland, but it’s cooler at the beaches

Clouds increase tonight ahead of some rain

Heads up, SE Georgia, for an isolated shower Sunday morning

Midday looks dry before rain and storms pop up Sunday afternoon

The heaviest rain will be in NE Florida, near and east of Hwy 301 & south of I-10

Showers and storms that form will have a tendency to drift eastward toward the beaches

This brings delays back up into the realm of possibility at TPC Sawgrass

Rain and storm timing looks to be 3-8 PM

A line of rain and storms moves across the area from west to east on Monday

It won’t rain all day, but the umbrellas will be needed at times

After the rain, a cold front sweeps through and temperatures TUMBLE

Jax will wake up in the 30s Tuesday/Wednesday morning

Inland freezes also can’t be ruled out well inland in SE Georgia

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Turning Cloudy, Mild. Low: 61

TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, A Few Showers & Storms. High: 85

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. 65/81

TUESDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny, Much Cooler. 36/57

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. 37/63

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. 45/68

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. 45/77

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. 51/81

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Saturday, March 14 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

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