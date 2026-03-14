First Alert Weather: Timing out rain for Sunday and the Final Round at The Players

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- It’s been a nice day on Saturday
- Temps have gotten up to the 80s inland, but it’s cooler at the beaches
- Clouds increase tonight ahead of some rain
- Heads up, SE Georgia, for an isolated shower Sunday morning
- Midday looks dry before rain and storms pop up Sunday afternoon
- The heaviest rain will be in NE Florida, near and east of Hwy 301 & south of I-10
- Showers and storms that form will have a tendency to drift eastward toward the beaches
- This brings delays back up into the realm of possibility at TPC Sawgrass
- Rain and storm timing looks to be 3-8 PM
- A line of rain and storms moves across the area from west to east on Monday
- It won’t rain all day, but the umbrellas will be needed at times
- After the rain, a cold front sweeps through and temperatures TUMBLE
- Jax will wake up in the 30s Tuesday/Wednesday morning
- Inland freezes also can’t be ruled out well inland in SE Georgia
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TONIGHT: Turning Cloudy, Mild. Low: 61
TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, A Few Showers & Storms. High: 85
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. 65/81
TUESDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny, Much Cooler. 36/57
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. 37/63
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. 45/68
FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. 45/77
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. 51/81
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