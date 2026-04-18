First Alert Weather: Timing out a Sunday cold front

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- It’s a sunny and hot afternoon with packed beaches
- Clouds will increase tonight and we’ll have mild overnight temperatures
- There will be more clouds overhead Sunday, but temperatures will stay warm during the day
- A cold front moves through midday and afternoon, shifting the winds and dropping temperatures a bit
- There may be a brief shower with the frontal passage, but most spots stay dry
- Winds stay elevated through the day Monday, turning onshore
- Because of the high winds, fire danger remains elevated all the way through Monday
- Be mindful and follow any burn bans in place
- Temps go down briefly Monday and Tuesday
- Then we’re right back into the 80s Wednesday-onward
- The long-term forecast remains very dry
- The ongoing drought and wildfire danger will see little to no relief going forward
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TONIGHT: Clouds Increasing, Mild. Low: 63
TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Breezy. Brief Sprinkle/Shower. High: 86
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy & Windy. 55/74
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny & Mild. 50/78
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 53/81
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. 55/82
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. 56/84
SATURDAY: Partly Sunny. 59/88
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