First Alert Weather: Timing out a Sunday cold front

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It’s a sunny and hot afternoon with packed beaches

Clouds will increase tonight and we’ll have mild overnight temperatures

There will be more clouds overhead Sunday, but temperatures will stay warm during the day

A cold front moves through midday and afternoon, shifting the winds and dropping temperatures a bit

There may be a brief shower with the frontal passage, but most spots stay dry

Winds stay elevated through the day Monday, turning onshore

Because of the high winds, fire danger remains elevated all the way through Monday

Be mindful and follow any burn bans in place

Temps go down briefly Monday and Tuesday

Then we’re right back into the 80s Wednesday-onward

The long-term forecast remains very dry

The ongoing drought and wildfire danger will see little to no relief going forward

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Clouds Increasing, Mild. Low: 63

TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Breezy. Brief Sprinkle/Shower. High: 86

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy & Windy. 55/74

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny & Mild. 50/78

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 53/81

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. 55/82

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. 56/84

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny. 59/88

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