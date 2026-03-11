First Alert Weather: Tracking cooler afternoons and when rain and storms arrive this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

This afternoon is very warm with temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s well inland.

80s and 70s along the sand of the beaches

Tomorrow morning will be in the 60s under partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will pass through our area on Thursday with showers and a few thunderstorms. Rain will move first across SE GA in the morning, then NE FL in the afternoon. Some weather delays are possible at THE PLAYERS briefly in the afternoon.

Arrival timing - Waycross: 9 AM - 11 am.... JAX: 1 pm - 3 pm... TPC Sawgrass: 2-4 pm ... St. Augustine: 3 - 5 pm.

Rain totals on Thursday will average 0.25-0.50″, with isolated higher amounts in any thunderstorms.



Gusty winds: SW 10-20+ mph.

The front will move far enough south of our area to dry us out by Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday, the chance for scattered showers returns with abundant cloud cover. A soggy finish to THE PLAYERS is looking more likely.

Oak, pine, and cedar pollen have soared over the last 72 hours. Several rounds of rain over the next week should help.

A brief but significant cooldown is coming next week.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. LOW: 66

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds, turning breezy. Afternoon showers and storms. High: 81

FRIDAY: Some morning clouds, afternoon sunshine. 53/74

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and nice. 56/79

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/embedded storm. 58/82

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 62/81

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, much cooler. 42/60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 40/63

