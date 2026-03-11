First Alert Weather: Tracking cooler afternoons and when rain and storms arrive this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- This afternoon is very warm with temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s well inland.
- 80s and 70s along the sand of the beaches
- Tomorrow morning will be in the 60s under partly cloudy skies.
- A cold front will pass through our area on Thursday with showers and a few thunderstorms. Rain will move first across SE GA in the morning, then NE FL in the afternoon. Some weather delays are possible at THE PLAYERS briefly in the afternoon.
- Arrival timing - Waycross: 9 AM - 11 am.... JAX: 1 pm - 3 pm... TPC Sawgrass: 2-4 pm... St. Augustine: 3 - 5 pm.
- Rain totals on Thursday will average 0.25-0.50″, with isolated higher amounts in any thunderstorms.
- Gusty winds: SW 10-20+ mph.
- The front will move far enough south of our area to dry us out by Friday and Saturday.
- On Sunday, the chance for scattered showers returns with abundant cloud cover. A soggy finish to THE PLAYERS is looking more likely.
- Oak, pine, and cedar pollen have soared over the last 72 hours. Several rounds of rain over the next week should help.
- A brief but significant cooldown is coming next week.
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. LOW: 66
- TOMORROW: Increasing clouds, turning breezy. Afternoon showers and storms. High: 81
- FRIDAY: Some morning clouds, afternoon sunshine. 53/74
- SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and nice. 56/79
- SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/embedded storm. 58/82
- MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 62/81
- TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, much cooler. 42/60
- WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 40/63
