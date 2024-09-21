First Alert Weather: Tracking dry and warm days while we also eye the tropics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma says it’s a nice day for Saturday – warm but sunny with just some spots of rain inland.

Tonight’s clear and mild, especially inland where overnight temps drop to the 60s. Sunday is the first day of Fall, but it won’t feel like it, it will be a very warm but dry day again.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for the entire coast and St. Johns River basin. High tides will be a little bit higher and there could be some minor flooding.

The days stay warm and dry through Wednesday.

Rain returns late next week and next weekend, with the timing and amounts pending the tropics.

The First Alert Weather team is tracking the tropics.

A disturbance is forecast to develop in the Western Caribbean and then move into the Gulf of Mexico.

There are lots of question marks with this system and we’ll have a better idea of the forecast next week. It appears this system will be tracking toward the Central Gulf Coast by late next week.

Showers and storms could overspread our area out ahead of the main system itself, but the timing of the rain is still TBD.

There are a few other areas to watch in the Central Atlantic.

A couple of these areas (including the Remnants of Gordon) won’t make it any closer to the U.S.

A tropical wave is about to move off Africa, which we’ll have to watch long-term.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear & Mild. Low: 70

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny & Warm! High: 89

MON: Mostly Sunny. 68/90

TUE: Mostly Sunny. 69/88

WED: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 72/88

THU: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. 72/88

FRI: Cloudy, A Few Showers & Storms. 75/85

SAT: Showers & Storms. 75/86

