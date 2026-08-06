First Alert Weather: Tracking inland afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is mild with temperatures in the mid 70s.
- The morning commute will be dry.
- Highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon.
- A few afternoon storms are possible, but they will be widely scattered and primarily inland.
- Highs in the lower 90s the rest of the week with a few afternoon storms.
- A few showers are possible in the morning on Saturday with inland afternoon storms.
TROPICS:
No areas of concern.
TODAY: Partly cloudy with a few well inland afternoon storms. HIGH: 90
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. LOW: 76
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few inland storms.75/92
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few AM showers and inland afternoon storms. 74/91
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/91
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/92
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/92
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. 75/95
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