First Alert Weather: Tracking inland afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is mild with temperatures in the mid 70s.

The morning commute will be dry.

Highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon.

A few afternoon storms are possible, but they will be widely scattered and primarily inland.

Highs in the lower 90s the rest of the week with a few afternoon storms.

A few showers are possible in the morning on Saturday with inland afternoon storms.

TROPICS:

No areas of concern.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a few well inland afternoon storms. HIGH: 90

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. LOW: 76

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few inland storms.75/92

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few AM showers and inland afternoon storms. 74/91

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/91

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/92

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/92

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. 75/95

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