Jacksonville mayor addresses residents at first budget town hall, some express concerns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Donna Deegan addressed several concerns in her first budget town hall Wednesday at Jean Ribault High School. Many of the questions she fielded were about problems in the city such as stalled projects and food deserts.

The focus of the night was Deegan’s proposed $2 billion budget set to be approved in September.

Miles, a student in Jacksonville, asked Mayor Deegan about her 3 to 1 return on investment claim.

“Since the report is based on national evaluation models, can you name one city service that has proven that?” he asked.

“I’m not sure what you mean,” Deegan responded. She went on to say, “We based those on models that have been used by national non-profits, by the federal government; you have to figure out a way to figure out return on investment.”

Action News Jax told you Tuesday that the claim is the result of an analysis prepared by the Mayor’s chief of analytics.

James Matchett has lived on the Northside for 35 years. He says he’s concerned about the return on investment when it comes to his neighborhood.

“There is some good work going on and I want to give them credit for that, but it’s not enough, it does not come close to servicing the needs of the community,” Matchett said. “I would challenge that that’s optimistic, but I don’t see it as a reality.”

Many residents spoke up tonight hoping they’ll see the impact where they live.

“Our side of town should be not treated like a stepchild,” one resident said.

Action News Jax sent the Mayor’s office a list of questions following the meeting as she could not interview with us.

One of those questions asks about the return on investment claim and if she stands by it.

Her office sent us this response to that question:

“It’s a first-of-its-kind analysis of a municipal budget that utilizes existing economic value metrics from the federal government, national non-profits, and academic institutions. This is part of keeping her promise to bring more transparency and accountability to the budget. We welcome the community discussion about how to best measure the return on investment for citizens.”

The mayor has seven more planned budget town halls at the following locations and times:

August 13, 2026 | 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Julia Landon College Preparatory & Leadership Development School1819 Thacker Ave. Jacksonville, FL 32207

Julia Landon College Preparatory & Leadership Development School1819 Thacker Ave. Jacksonville, FL 32207 August 19, 2026 | 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Duncan U. Fletcher High School700 Seagate Ave. Neptune Beach, FL 32266

Duncan U. Fletcher High School700 Seagate Ave. Neptune Beach, FL 32266 August 27, 2026 | 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Mandarin High School4831 Greenland Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Mandarin High School4831 Greenland Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258 September 1, 2026 | 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Ortega Elementary School4010 Baltic St., Jacksonville, FL 32210

Ortega Elementary School4010 Baltic St., Jacksonville, FL 32210 September 8, 2026 | 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Terry Parker High School7301 Parker School Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211

Terry Parker High School7301 Parker School Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211 September 15, 2026 | 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. First Coast High School590 Duval Station Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218

First Coast High School590 Duval Station Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218 September 21, 2026 | 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Edward H. White High School1700 Old Middleburg Road N., Jacksonville, FL 32210

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