First Alert Weather: Tracking more storms before lower temperatures and humidity next week

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Bands of showers have been over NE Florida & SE Georgia today at times
  • Heavy storms blew through the Metro this morning
  • The sun came out, and it got hot midday, but heavier storms are moving in this evening
  • Rain should wind down a bit after sunset
  • Jags Watch Party gatherings need to keep an eye on the sky, especially earlier in the night
  • Storms return Sunday, primarily in the afternoon for the Jax Metro
  • We’ll see more in terms of sunshine on Monday, and it will be a bit hotter
  • A few storms will hang around Monday afternoon, but the days get drier Tue/Wednesday
  • On-shore winds blow in starting on Thursday, and some humidity & rain return

Tropics:

  • Tropical Storm Fernand formed just before 5 PM on Saturday 
  • Fernand is pronounced fair-NAHN
  • Fernand is located 400 miles southeast of Bermuda, so it’s far away from the U.S.
  • Fernand is not coming to the U.S.
  • Another tropical wave is moving toward the Caribbean, and there may be some development
  • Forecast models do not show this becoming a big, strong, long-lived system, but we’ll track it
  • Next named storm is “Gabrielle”

Tracking the Tropics: Saturday, August 23 We're Always Tracking the Tropics in the Action News Jax First Alert Weather Center

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Shower/Storm Early, Cloudy. Low: 74
  • TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. High: 89
  • MON: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/93
  • TUE: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 70/91
  • WED: Partly Sunny, Slightly Cooler. 72/87
  • THU: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 73/87
  • FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 72/87
  • SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 72/86

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Saturday, August 23 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

