First Alert Weather: Tracking more storms before lower temperatures and humidity next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Bands of showers have been over NE Florida & SE Georgia today at times

Heavy storms blew through the Metro this morning

The sun came out, and it got hot midday, but heavier storms are moving in this evening

Rain should wind down a bit after sunset

Jags Watch Party gatherings need to keep an eye on the sky, especially earlier in the night

Storms return Sunday, primarily in the afternoon for the Jax Metro

We’ll see more in terms of sunshine on Monday, and it will be a bit hotter

A few storms will hang around Monday afternoon, but the days get drier Tue/Wednesday

On-shore winds blow in starting on Thursday, and some humidity & rain return

Tropics:

Tropical Storm Fernand formed just before 5 PM on Saturday

Fernand is pronounced fair-NAHN

Fernand is located 400 miles southeast of Bermuda, so it’s far away from the U.S.

Fernand is not coming to the U.S.

Another tropical wave is moving toward the Caribbean, and there may be some development

Forecast models do not show this becoming a big, strong, long-lived system, but we’ll track it

Next named storm is “Gabrielle”

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Shower/Storm Early, Cloudy. Low: 74

TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. High: 89

MON: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/93

TUE: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 70/91

WED: Partly Sunny, Slightly Cooler. 72/87

THU: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 73/87

FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 72/87

SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 72/86

