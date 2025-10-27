First Alert Weather: Tracking scattered showers to start off the work week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re tracking some scattered showers for the Monday morning commute.

Expect wet/damp roads, even if it’s not raining.

On-and-off scattered showers will occur throughout the day, with highs topping out near 80 degrees.

Tuesday stays cloudy and a bit dreary before more sun moves in on Wednesday.

A strong cold front sweeps through the area late Wednesday night, bringing some isolated showers.

Temperatures will tumble town late in the week with morning lows in the 40s and 50s.

Halloween looks like a nice day, with cool temps for trick-or-treating.

And the Florida/Georgia game on Saturday at EverBank Field looks sunny and nice as well.

TROPICS

Hurricane Melissa is a Category 4 major hurricane on Monday morning.

It’s tracking west and will turn north, making landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday morning.

Melissa will also track over Cuba and the Bahamas before emerging into the Atlantic on Wednesday.

There will be no local impacts.

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. High: 80

TONIGHT: Cloudy with an isolated shower. Low: 61

TUESDAY: Cloudy. 61/73

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, shower late at night. 57/75

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 51/70

HALLOWEEN: Sunny & cool. 46/67

SATURDAY: Sunny. 44/71

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 48/73

