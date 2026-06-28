First Alert Weather: Tracking a stormy start to the work week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- It’s very hot Sunday afternoon & evening with little to no rain
- Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 90s for highs on Monday afternoon
- But tomorrow will be stormier than today
- Rain & storms will pop up during the afternoon & evening, including the beaches
- Onshore winds set in starting Tuesday, lasting through Thursday
- There will still be some rain & storms, but mainly inland
- We can’t rule out a shower or two near the coast each morning
- Beaches will get rougher due to the onshore wind
- We’ll have a high rip current risk through late week
- A few storms continue each day next weekend, including the Fourth
- At this time, we’ll be drying out from storms earlier in the day July 4th Evening
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Tropics:
- Showers and storms over the Carolinas will push southward into the W. Atlantic
- As that rain merges with a stalled front, we could see some weak low pressure develop
- Indications at this time show a very weak, meandering system moving very slow
- This does not appear to be a significant system (and it may not become a system at all)
- Given the current forecast, we are not concerned about this area
- Even with a weak low pressure area forming, we’ll still see onshore winds over our area
- If we do get a named storm, it will be “Bertha” - the second named storm of the season
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONGIHT: Warm & Mostly Clear. Low: 77
- TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Very Hot. Scattered Showers & Storms. High: 95
- TUE: Partly to Mostly Sunny & Breezy. A Few Showers & Storms. 74/89
- WED: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, A Few Showers. 73/89
- THU: Partly Sunny & Breezy, A Few Showers. 72/93
- FRI: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Isolated Showers. 74/93
- JULY FOURTH: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/93
- SUN: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/93
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area