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First Alert Weather: Tracking a stormy start to the work week

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
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First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • It’s very hot Sunday afternoon & evening with little to no rain
  • Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 90s for highs on Monday afternoon
  • But tomorrow will be stormier than today
  • Rain & storms will pop up during the afternoon & evening, including the beaches
  • Onshore winds set in starting Tuesday, lasting through Thursday
  • There will still be some rain & storms, but mainly inland
  • We can’t rule out a shower or two near the coast each morning
  • Beaches will get rougher due to the onshore wind
  • We’ll have a high rip current risk through late week
  • A few storms continue each day next weekend, including the Fourth
  • At this time, we’ll be drying out from storms earlier in the day July 4th Evening

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Tropics:

  • Showers and storms over the Carolinas will push southward into the W. Atlantic
  • As that rain merges with a stalled front, we could see some weak low pressure develop
  • Indications at this time show a very weak, meandering system moving very slow
  • This does not appear to be a significant system (and it may not become a system at all)
  • Given the current forecast, we are not concerned about this area
  • Even with a weak low pressure area forming, we’ll still see onshore winds over our area
  • If we do get a named storm, it will be “Bertha” - the second named storm of the season

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONGIHT: Warm & Mostly Clear. Low: 77
  • TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Very Hot. Scattered Showers & Storms. High: 95
  • TUE: Partly to Mostly Sunny & Breezy. A Few Showers & Storms. 74/89
  • WED: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, A Few Showers. 73/89
  • THU: Partly Sunny & Breezy, A Few Showers. 72/93
  • FRI: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Isolated Showers. 74/93
  • JULY FOURTH: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/93
  • SUN: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/93

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

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