First Alert Weather: Tracking a stormy start to the work week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

It’s very hot Sunday afternoon & evening with little to no rain

Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 90s for highs on Monday afternoon

But tomorrow will be stormier than today

Rain & storms will pop up during the afternoon & evening, including the beaches

Onshore winds set in starting Tuesday, lasting through Thursday

There will still be some rain & storms, but mainly inland

We can’t rule out a shower or two near the coast each morning

Beaches will get rougher due to the onshore wind

We’ll have a high rip current risk through late week

A few storms continue each day next weekend, including the Fourth

At this time, we’ll be drying out from storms earlier in the day July 4th Evening

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Tropics:

Showers and storms over the Carolinas will push southward into the W. Atlantic

As that rain merges with a stalled front, we could see some weak low pressure develop

Indications at this time show a very weak, meandering system moving very slow

This does not appear to be a significant system (and it may not become a system at all)

Given the current forecast, we are not concerned about this area

Even with a weak low pressure area forming, we’ll still see onshore winds over our area

If we do get a named storm, it will be “Bertha” - the second named storm of the season

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONGIHT: Warm & Mostly Clear. Low: 77

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Very Hot. Scattered Showers & Storms. High: 95

TUE: Partly to Mostly Sunny & Breezy. A Few Showers & Storms. 74/89

WED: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, A Few Showers. 73/89

THU: Partly Sunny & Breezy, A Few Showers. 72/93

FRI: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Isolated Showers. 74/93

JULY FOURTH: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/93

SUN: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/93

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

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