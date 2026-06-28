Chevrolet Tahoe to replace Ford Explorer in Clay County Sheriff’s Office fleet

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff Michelle Cook announced a plan to transition the patrol fleet from Ford to Chevrolet, a move projected to save money and extend the time patrol vehicles remain in service.

The Chevrolet Tahoe, while costing an initial $5,000 more than the Ford Explorer, is expected to last 30,000 to 50,000 miles longer, potentially extending its service life by one to three years. Furthermore, the resale value of the Tahoe is double that of the Explorer.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), plans to undertake the internal outfitting of its new patrol vehicles in-house. This includes building out and wiring cages, lights and sirens, a process expected to save the agency $4,000 per vehicle. This change will also reduce the time needed to ready cars for service.

The CCSO Fleet will become a GM Certified Warranty Center. This certification will allow for faster turnaround times for getting patrol cars back on the road and ensure the CCSO is directly reimbursed for performing its own warranty repairs.

Additionally, the agency is updating its vehicle logo. The application of the new logo will shift from an out-of-county business to a local company, which is anticipated to save approximately $400 per vehicle and reduce processing time.

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