Baker County schedules public budget workshops for 2026-27

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — The Baker County Board of County Commissioners has begun the budget process for Fiscal Year 2026-2027. The board is working to develop a responsible budget that continues to provide essential services to residents by reviewing department requests, projected revenues, operational needs and future capital projects.

Over the coming weeks, the Board of County Commissioners will hold a series of Budget Workshops. These workshops are intended to review proposed expenditures, discuss priorities and evaluate funding needs across County departments. The workshops are a part of the budget process designed to ensure transparency and accountability in the allocation of public funds.

Three Budget Workshops are scheduled. The first is on July 7 at 2:00 p.m. The second workshop will take place on July 21 at 3:00 p.m. The final scheduled workshop is on Aug. 4 at 3:00 p.m.All workshops will be held in the Commission Chambers.

The Chambers are located at 55 North 3rd Street in Macclenny, FL 32063. Residents are encouraged to attend the workshops to stay informed as the budget process develops.

The Baker County Board of County Commissioners remains committed to balancing the needs of the community. This includes maintaining fiscal responsibility and protecting taxpayer dollars. For questions, the Baker County Board of County Commissioners Office can be contacted at (904) 259-3613.

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