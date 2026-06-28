Nassau County Animal Services’ new pantry aids pets in need

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County Animal Services launched a new Pet Food Pantry at 86078 License Road in Fernandina Beach to support local pets and their families. The program, which began in April, distributed more than 600 pounds of dry pet food and more than 30 cans of wet food in its first full month of operation in May.

The pantry operates every Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for Nassau County residents, who are required to show proof of residency. This donor-supported initiative focuses on increasing pet food accessibility and fostering partnerships with existing local organizations that assist residents.

The program has already partnered with three local food banks and hopes to expand these collaborations in the coming months to reach more pets and families in need.

Community members can support the pantry by donating dry or wet pet food and storage bags. They can also follow along for updates and participate in helping to name the pantry as the program continues to grow.

Nassau County Animal Services aims to strengthen the community by keeping pets healthy, supported and with the families who love them through this collaborative effort. For questions, Nassau County Animal Services can be reached at (904) 530-6150.

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