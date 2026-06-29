Three women featured on JSO’s Wanted page arrested on theft-related charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of three women who were featured on its Wanted page.

45-year-old Sherisse Velez was arrested after stealing more than $400 worth of merchandise from a store on Hendricks Avenue last month. JSO says she committed the same crime at the same store weeks later.

On June 17, Velez broke into a car and stole the victim’s wallet and credit cards before attempting to use them at a gas station. After finding out that the cards don’t work, she took the items and left without paying. Velez was featured on JSO’s Unsolved Crimes page before she was identified and featured on the Wanted page.

Velze was arrested for Petit Theft, Burglary, Criminal Use of Personal Identification, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Credit or Debit Card, and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card.

Another woman, 33-year-old Alana Baker, got into a verbal altercation at a convenience store on Edgewood Avenue. After the altercation, JSO says Baker grabbed merchandise and left without paying. Baker has an extensive criminal background; she was arrested in Duval County 18 times over the last seven years.

The last arrest is 52-year-old Valerie Morris. She was arrested for Grand Theft after she stole lottery tickets as a cashier at a convenience store on Atlantic Boulevard. JSO says Morris stole 22 lottery tickets valued at $800 during her shifts.

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