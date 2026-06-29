Traffic Alert: Northbound New Kings Road closed at Dunn Avenue after crash with injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Northbound lanes of New Kings Road are closed due to a traffic crash with injuries, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol’s traffic map.

JSO says the northbound lanes are blocked at Dunn Avenue and New Kings.

Traffic is being diverted southbound.

Action News Jax is sending a crew to the area and will update with more information online and on the air.

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