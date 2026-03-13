First Alert Weather: Tracking weekend showers, a big cool-down

It’s a breezy and cool start to Fridays

We’ll see sun and clouds today with the winds gradually decreasing through the day.

Saturday’s a fine day with partly cloudy skies and temps approaching 80.

Rounds at The Players today and tomorrow should be delay-free.

Rain returns Sunday, as early as the morning.

Showers and a few storms continue Sunday afternoon and evening.

Delays at The Players will enter the picture again due to the threat of lightning.

A cold front approaches Monday, bringing even more rain.

After the cold front moves through, temperatures tumble down.

Morning low temps will be down in the 30s inland Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Daytime highs will only make the 60s, 10-15 degrees below average.

Oak pollen counts have been sky high the last few days.

I expect counts to stay very high the next couple of days before the rain Sunday/Monday.

TODAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny & Breezy. High: 74

TONIGHT: Cool. Low: 53

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy & Mild. 53/79

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 58/82

MONDAY: Scattered Showers & Storms. 62/81

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny & Cool. 42/60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. 40/63

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. 45/68

