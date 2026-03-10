Bond for woman accused in Jacksonville Beach shooting set at over $1 million

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — An 18-year-old woman accused in a November 2025 Jacksonville Beach shooting remained in Duval County jail Tuesday with a bail of more than $1 million.

Jacksonville Beach police issued an arrest warrant Friday for Mauriana Dixon who now faces two counts of attempted murder in the second degree and two counts of shooting or throwing deadly missiles.

While no one was injured in the Nov. 16, 2025 incident in the 300 block of 6th Street South, about 35 shots were fired striking a house, two vehicles and numerous fences and trees, a Jacksonville Beach police news release states.

The charges against Dixon, who lives in Jacksonville, follow a months-long investigation, police said. Officers arrived at the shooting location at 8:49 p.m. to find a chaotic scene and eventually located a victim who had fled the area to avoid the suspects.

The initial victim told investigators she was sitting inside her vehicle at 531 4th Ave. South when shots were fired at her and her car, the news release states. Through numerous interviews and evidence collection, investigators eventually identified a second victim and potential suspects in the case.

Detectives arrested Dixon on Friday in the 3800 block of San Pablo Road S, at the Spinnaker Reach Apartments, according to an arrest report.

Dixon is scheduled to be arraigned March 30 in Duval County Circuit Court.

“The investigation is still ongoing and investigators are still working diligently to identify any other suspects in this case,” Jacksonville Beach police stated in a news release.

