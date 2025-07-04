First Alert Weather: Tropical Depression #3 forms off Jacksonville’s coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking the third tropical depression of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Tropical depression #3 officially formed at 5 P.M. Friday evening off the coast of Florida.

Tropical Depression 3 Tracking the path and impacts of Tropical Depression 3

The system will head near Charleston, South Carolina. A tropical storm watch has been issued for portions of the state, but it is not expected to have significant impacts.

The First Alert Weather Team says heavy rainfall from the system will cause some flash flooding from Saturday through Monday.

If tropical depression #3 does become a tropical storm, it will be named “Chantal.”

There will be no direct impacts to Northeast Florida or Southeast Georgia, but rip current risk is higher at the beaches.

