FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Very hot finish to the weekend with a wet week ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking extreme heat across the area, with feels-like temps over 110° and only a small chance of rain.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Temperatures on Sunday morning are in the mid-70s to the lower 80s.

Sunday will be very hot with area-wide temperatures in the middle to upper 90s, and some inland locations at 100°F.

Feels like temperatures will range from 105-110°F Sunday afternoon, with a few locations approaching 113°F. A Heat Advisory is in effect for our entire viewing area.

Aside from a very isolated/lone shower/storm, today will be dry.

Much higher rain chances are on the horizon, beginning Monday with a few afternoon showers/storms.

Increasing coverage of rain Tuesday-Thursday will bring the potential for several inches of rain over our region.

TROPICS:

A tropical wave in the central Atlantic still has a low chance for development, but this is not a concern.

Take a look at the First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and very hot. HIGH: 98 (Feels like 108-112°)

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and warm. LOW: 77

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few afternoon storms. 77/97

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 75/93

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and storms. 75/90

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and storms. 74/92

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 74/91

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 74/93

