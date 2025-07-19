FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Very hot weekend with limited chance for rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a hot weather Saturday, with temps reaching the upper 90s and feeling even hotter.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Temperatures on Saturday will rise into the middle and upper 90s with feels-like temperatures approaching 110°F.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of north Florida and coastal southeast Georgia.

An isolated shower/storm is possible Saturday afternoon, but most areas will remain dry. The entire area is expected to be dry on Sunday.

Very hot weather continues Sunday and Monday, with rain starting to help cool things down into next week.

Rain chances return Monday afternoon, with higher coverage later in the week. Several inches of rain are likely next week.

TROPICS:

No active storms.

A tropical wave is moving through the open Atlantic toward the eastern Caribbean. There is a low chance this develops into something tropical over the next week.

Take a look at the First Alert Weather Team 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Very hot with an isolated afternoon storm. HIGH: 99 (Record: 101 - 2000)

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm. LOW: 75

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and very hot. 75/98 (Record: 103 - 2000)

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few afternoon storms. 77/97

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 75/93

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/93

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 74/92

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/93

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: July 19, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

