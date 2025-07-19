Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Very hot weekend with limited chance for rain

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a hot weather Saturday, with temps reaching the upper 90s and feeling even hotter.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

  • Temperatures on Saturday will rise into the middle and upper 90s with feels-like temperatures approaching 110°F.
  • A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of north Florida and coastal southeast Georgia.
  • An isolated shower/storm is possible Saturday afternoon, but most areas will remain dry. The entire area is expected to be dry on Sunday.
  • Very hot weather continues Sunday and Monday, with rain starting to help cool things down into next week.
  • Rain chances return Monday afternoon, with higher coverage later in the week. Several inches of rain are likely next week.

TROPICS:

  • No active storms.
  • A tropical wave is moving through the open Atlantic toward the eastern Caribbean. There is a low chance this develops into something tropical over the next week.

Take a look at the First Alert Weather Team 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Very hot with an isolated afternoon storm. HIGH: 99 (Record: 101 - 2000)

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm. LOW: 75

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and very hot. 75/98 (Record: 103 - 2000)

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few afternoon storms. 77/97

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 75/93

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/93

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 74/92

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/93

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: July 19, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

