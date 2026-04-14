First Alert Weather: Very warm, dry weather to continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- No sign of any significant rain anytime soon, so a continuation of the drought & a building wildfire risk will be the big weather stories through the upcoming weekend.
- Highs will reach near & above 90 degrees by Thursday through the weekend – close to record highs.
- There will be some patchy early-morning fog that will be quick to dissipate the next couple of mornings.
- A cold front will bring cooler air by Monday, but still no rain.
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 58
- WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 86
- WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 58
- THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 88 (record=90/1972)
- FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 62/90 (record=93/1967)
- SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 62/92 (record=94/1967)
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 63/92 (record=92/1995)
- MONDAY: Partly sunny, cooler… breezy especially at the beaches. 59/77… low 70s near the coast.
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 53/78
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area