First Alert Weather: Very warm, dry weather to continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

No sign of any significant rain anytime soon, so a continuation of the drought & a building wildfire risk will be the big weather stories through the upcoming weekend.

Highs will reach near & above 90 degrees by Thursday through the weekend – close to record highs.

There will be some patchy early-morning fog that will be quick to dissipate the next couple of mornings.

A cold front will bring cooler air by Monday, but still no rain.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 58

Clear. Low: 58 WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 86

Mostly sunny. High: 86 WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 58

Clear. Low: 58 THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 88 (record=90/1972)

Mostly sunny. High: 88 (record=90/1972) FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 62/90 (record=93/1967)

Mostly sunny. 62/90 (record=93/1967) SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 62/92 (record=94/1967)

Mostly sunny. 62/92 (record=94/1967) SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 63/92 (record=92/1995)

Partly sunny. 63/92 (record=92/1995) MONDAY: Partly sunny, cooler… breezy especially at the beaches. 59/77… low 70s near the coast.

Partly sunny, cooler… breezy especially at the beaches. 59/77… low 70s near the coast. TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 53/78

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

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