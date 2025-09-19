FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm afternoon, turning breezy for the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday will start with temperatures in the 60s inland and 70s along the immediate coastline.

Expect a dry commute in the morning and afternoon.

Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s inland, and lower to mid 80s at the coast.

An isolated shower is possible west of Highway 301, especially late Friday afternoon.

An onshore wind will continue in the afternoon, leading to a moderate rip current risk at local beaches.

The rip current risk increases to high over the weekend as waves increase and onshore breezy winds rise as well.

TROPICS :

Tropical storm “Gabrielle” is looking “better” on satellite Friday morning as thunderstorms fire around the center.

It is forecast to stay north of the Caribbean Islands, strengthen into a hurricane over the Central Atlantic and stay well east of the U.S.

Another wave off the coast of the West Coast of Africa has the potential to develop, but it is a long, long way out.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<the

TODAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 87

TONIGHT: Comfortable. LOW: 69

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Isolated shower, especially at the coast. 69/86

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with an isolated shower. 70/85

MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 71/85

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 70/86

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 71/88

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 71/90

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.