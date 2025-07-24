Local

First Alert Weather: Warm and muggy evening before a weekend heat wave

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a few inland moving downpours Thursday evening and looking ahead to near-record heat.

Notes from the meteorologist:

  • Downpours and storms will be west of Jacksonville for the evening commute
  • Warm and muggy evening
  • Tomorrow will be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s inland and at or just above 90 at the coast.
  • Isolated shower/storm in the afternoon on Friday.
  • Triple-digit & near record heat is in the First Alert Forecast for Sun/Mon
  • Feels like temps will soar between 105-115
  • The days dry out with just isolated storms Saturday & no rain Sun/Mon
  • Consider the heat for any outdoor plans over the weekend

Tropics

  • Low pressure in the Northeast Gulf is tracking westward & away from Florida
  • This system will bring increased rain & storms to the Northern Gulf Coast
  • No other areas of concern through the weekend.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

  • TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 74
  • TOMORROW: Partly sunny and hot. Isolated afternoon storm. High: 94 (Feels like: 105)
  • SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, Isolated afternoon storm. 74/99 (Record: 102 - 1874)
  • SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, Very hot. 78/101 (Record: 100 - 1872)
  • MONDAY: Mostly sunny, Very hot. 78/100 (Record: 104 - 1872)
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny, A few storms. 76/96
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, A few storms. 75/95
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon storm. 76/95

