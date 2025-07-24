First Alert Weather: Warm and muggy evening before a weekend heat wave

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a few inland moving downpours Thursday evening and looking ahead to near-record heat.

Notes from the meteorologist:

Downpours and storms will be west of Jacksonville for the evening commute

Warm and muggy evening

Tomorrow will be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s inland and at or just above 90 at the coast.

Isolated shower/storm in the afternoon on Friday.

Triple-digit & near record heat is in the First Alert Forecast for Sun/Mon

& near record heat is in the First Alert Forecast for Sun/Mon Feels like temps will soar between 105-115

The days dry out with just isolated storms Saturday & no rain Sun/Mon

Consider the heat for any outdoor plans over the weekend

Tropics

Low pressure in the Northeast Gulf is tracking westward & away from Florida

This system will bring increased rain & storms to the Northern Gulf Coast

No other areas of concern through the weekend.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 74

TOMORROW: Partly sunny and hot. Isolated afternoon storm. High: 94 (Feels like: 105)

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, Isolated afternoon storm. 74/99 (Record: 102 - 1874)

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, Very hot. 78/101 (Record: 100 - 1872)

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, Very hot. 78/100 (Record: 104 - 1872)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, A few storms. 76/96

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, A few storms. 75/95

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon storm. 76/95

