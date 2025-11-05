First Alert Weather: Warm temperatures into the weekend before a strong cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Cool again tonight with lows in the 40s well inland to the 50s I-95 to the beaches, where there will be some low 60s… some patchy fog late.

Above avg. temps. Thursday through the weekend with highs in the 80s inland to the 70s at the beaches – within a few degrees of daily record warm high temps.

But a strong cold front will bring big changes early next week. A brief shower will be possible on Sunday ahead of the front, but it doesn’t look like significant rain. Temps. will be the story with highs only in the 50s & 60s Monday & Tuesday, with wind gusts to 30 mph Monday. Lows early Tue. & early Wed. will crash into the 30s – near record lows…. & some inland frost will be possible, especially early Wednesday

Tropics:

*No action* in the Atlantic Basin… a couple of typhoons over the W. Pacific. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood