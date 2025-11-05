First Alert Weather: Warm temperatures into the weekend before a strong cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Cool again tonight with lows in the 40s well inland to the 50s I-95 to the beaches, where there will be some low 60s… some patchy fog late.
- Above avg. temps. Thursday through the weekend with highs in the 80s inland to the 70s at the beaches – within a few degrees of daily record warm high temps.
- But a strong cold front will bring big changes early next week. A brief shower will be possible on Sunday ahead of the front, but it doesn’t look like significant rain. Temps. will be the story with highs only in the 50s & 60s Monday & Tuesday, with wind gusts to 30 mph Monday. Lows early Tue. & early Wed. will crash into the 30s – near record lows…. & some inland frost will be possible, especially early Wednesday
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Tropics:
*No action* in the Atlantic Basin… a couple of typhoons over the W. Pacific. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Clear & cool, patchy fog late. Low: 52
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 78
- THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, fog late. Low: 56
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny & warm. High: 83 (record: 87/2024)
- SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 61/81 (record: 85/2024)
- SUNDAY: Partly cloudy/warm… brief shower. 64/83 (record=86/2023)
- MONDAY: Partly sunny, windy & much colder. 52/64
- TUESDAY: Sunny/chilly. 36/62 (record low: 35/1977)
- WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 33/69 (record low: 31/2011)
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood