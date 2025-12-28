First Alert Weather: Warm through Monday, freezing temperatures by New Year’s Eve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunday started with dense fog in some areas, with temperatures ranging from the low 50s to low 60s.

Cloud cover will hang around today, and it will be another warm one with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

More fog will develop this evening.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s on Monday, and it will be breezy ahead of a cold front that will bring arctic air to the area by Tuesday morning.

There could be a few light showers late Monday as the cold front moves through.

It will be breezy on Tuesday afternoon and only in the upper 50s for highs.

New Year’s Eve will start cold with temperatures around freezing. Expect another inland freeze on Thursday morning.

Temperatures will be back in the low 60s towards the end of the week.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

TODAY: Morning fog, Mostly cloudy this afternoon. HIGH: 77

Morning fog, Mostly cloudy this afternoon. HIGH: 77 TONIGHT: Areas of dense fog. LOW: 59

Areas of dense fog. LOW: 59 MON: Warm and breezy. Isolated shower. HIGH: 77

Warm and breezy. Isolated shower. HIGH: 77 TUE: Clearing sky, breezy and much colder. 37/58

Clearing sky, breezy and much colder. 37/58 WED: Sunny. Frost and inland freeze. 32/59

Sunny. Frost and inland freeze. 32/59 NEW YEAR’S DAY: Sunny and chilly start to the day with an inland frost. 34/63

Sunny and chilly start to the day with an inland frost. 34/63 FRI: Mostly cloudy. 39/63

Mostly cloudy. 39/63 SAT: Mostly cloudy. Might be our next chance for rain. 43/65

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️