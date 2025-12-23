FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm week into the weekend & staying dry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — RIGHT NOW: Sunny at the beaches with temps. in the 60s to low 70s, partly sunny inland with temps. in the 70s.
Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- There will be some overnight fog that will linger into the early morning, otherwise sunshine each day this week… mostly clear skies overnight with pleasantly cool nights & unseasonably warm days. Highs in the 70s through Christmas Day & Friday reaching the low 80s over the weekend. Lows will be in the upper 40s to the 50s.
- A cold front will move across the area Monday, bringing gusty northerly winds & much cooler temperatures.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with fog later. Low: 50
WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, very mild. High: 76
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, some fog late. Low: 50
CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny. High: 76
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. 53/77
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. 53/80
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 54/80
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and turning cooler. 53/69
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, windy, much cooler. 37/58
