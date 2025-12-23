Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm week into the weekend & staying dry

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — RIGHT NOW: Sunny at the beaches with temps. in the 60s to low 70s, partly sunny inland with temps. in the 70s.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

  • There will be some overnight fog that will linger into the early morning, otherwise sunshine each day this week… mostly clear skies overnight with pleasantly cool nights & unseasonably warm days.  Highs in the 70s through Christmas Day & Friday reaching the low 80s over the weekend.  Lows will be in the upper 40s to the 50s.
  • A cold front will move across the area Monday, bringing gusty northerly winds & much cooler temperatures.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with fog later. Low: 50

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, very mild. High: 76

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, some fog late. Low: 50

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny. High: 76

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. 53/77

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. 53/80

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 54/80

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and turning cooler. 53/69

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, windy, much cooler. 37/58

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0

Most Read