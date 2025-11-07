Local

First Alert Weather: Warm weekend, then a strong cold front

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • A warm weekend with a mix of sun & clouds.  A few brief showers will be possible Saturday, then an evening shower on Sunday, otherwise plenty of dry hours.  Afternoon highs will be in the 80s with lows in the 60s.
  • A strong cold front will arrive Sunday night with a few brief showers, then sharply colder temps. early next week.  Highs will only reach the 50s & 60s with gusty winds, particularly on Monday.
  • Lows will be in the 30s – near records & cold enough for some inland frost & a light freeze early Tue. & early Wed.

Tropics:

  • *No action* in the Atlantic Basin… W. Pacific – typhoon headed for the Philippines. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Clear, some fog late. Low: 61
  • SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a brief shower.  High: 83 (record:85/2004)
  • SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 64
  • SUNDAY: Partly cloudy & warm with an evening shower. High: 86 (record: 88/1986)
  • MONDAY: Partly sunny, windy & much colder.  49/59
  • VETERAN’S DAY: Sunny/chilly.  32/59 (record: 35/1977)
  • WEDNESDAY: Sunny, cold early… milder afternoon.  33/69 (record: 31/2011)
  • THURSDAY: Sunny, warmer.  41/74
  • FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 47/71

