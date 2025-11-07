First Alert Weather: Warm weekend, then a strong cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- A warm weekend with a mix of sun & clouds. A few brief showers will be possible Saturday, then an evening shower on Sunday, otherwise plenty of dry hours. Afternoon highs will be in the 80s with lows in the 60s.
- A strong cold front will arrive Sunday night with a few brief showers, then sharply colder temps. early next week. Highs will only reach the 50s & 60s with gusty winds, particularly on Monday.
- Lows will be in the 30s – near records & cold enough for some inland frost & a light freeze early Tue. & early Wed.
Tropics:
- *No action* in the Atlantic Basin… W. Pacific – typhoon headed for the Philippines. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Clear, some fog late. Low: 61
- SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a brief shower. High: 83 (record:85/2004)
- SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 64
- SUNDAY: Partly cloudy & warm with an evening shower. High: 86 (record: 88/1986)
- MONDAY: Partly sunny, windy & much colder. 49/59
- VETERAN’S DAY: Sunny/chilly. 32/59 (record: 35/1977)
- WEDNESDAY: Sunny, cold early… milder afternoon. 33/69 (record: 31/2011)
- THURSDAY: Sunny, warmer. 41/74
- FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 47/71
