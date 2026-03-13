First Alert Weather: Warm weekend with a few showers returning

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Tracking partly cloudy and dry conditions for Friday evening with temperatures in the 70s and 60s.

Tonight will be dry with overnight lows dropping to the lower to mid 50s.

Highs tomorrow in the lower to mid 70s at the coast and mid to upper 70s inland.

Saturday will be dry for Jacksonville.

An isolated shower is possible south of SR 16 late in the day.

On Sunday, the chance for scattered afternoon showers/embedded storms returns with abundant cloud cover.

Isolated morning shower along the coast.

Another round of afternoon showers and a few storms arrives on Monday.

A brief, but significant, cooldown is coming next week.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 53

TOMORROW: Partly sunny and warm. High: 79 (lower to mid 70s along the coast)

SUNDAY: Isolated AM coastal shower. Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers/embedded storm. 58/85

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon showers/storms. 65/81

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, much cooler. 39/60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 37/63

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/68

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 45/77

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️