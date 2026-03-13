First Alert Weather: Warm weekend with a few showers returning

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Tracking partly cloudy and dry conditions for Friday evening with temperatures in the 70s and 60s.
- Tonight will be dry with overnight lows dropping to the lower to mid 50s.
- Highs tomorrow in the lower to mid 70s at the coast and mid to upper 70s inland.
- Saturday will be dry for Jacksonville.
- An isolated shower is possible south of SR 16 late in the day.
- On Sunday, the chance for scattered afternoon showers/embedded storms returns with abundant cloud cover.
- Isolated morning shower along the coast.
- Another round of afternoon showers and a few storms arrives on Monday.
- A brief, but significant, cooldown is coming next week.
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TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 53
TOMORROW: Partly sunny and warm. High: 79 (lower to mid 70s along the coast)
SUNDAY: Isolated AM coastal shower. Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers/embedded storm. 58/85
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon showers/storms. 65/81
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, much cooler. 39/60
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 37/63
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/68
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 45/77
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