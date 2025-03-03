Local

First Alert Weather: Warming trend followed by some rain in the Jacksonville area

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking warmer temperatures through Wednesday.

Here’s what you can expect:

  • A few brief showers develop Tuesday as more humid air moves in
  • Better rain chances and higher coverage for Wednesday with widespread rain spreading west to east from late morning through the early afternoon and exiting by late afternoon/early evening to the east. 100% coverage with amounts averaging a quarter to a half inch with a few spots up to one inch.
  • Cooler air will follow the cold front on Thursday and Friday, but still nice.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 50

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a brief shower.  High: 76

TOMORROW NIGHT: Mostly cloudy & mild. Low: 60

WEDNESDAY: Windy & warm with showers, an isolated thunderstorm spreading from west to east ending by late afternoon.  High: 80

THURSDAY: Sunny, cooler.  47/67

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny & nice. 40/72

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with scattered showers late. 49/79

SUNDAY: A few showers… mostly cloudy. 57/72

MONDAY: Sunny & cooler. 45/68

