First Alert Weather: Warming up today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is quiet with temperatures mainly in the 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Some light showers overnight have mainly dissipated, but there’s a few damp roads.

Today will be warmer than yesterday with highs in the middle to upper 70s under plenty of sunshine.

Mid-upper 70s expected for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with abundant sunshine.

Highs will reach 80 in a few locations this weekend.

A cold front arrives Monday with a big drop in temperatures.

TODAY: Partly cloudy then mostly sunny, warmer. HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: Cool and mostly clear, some fog late. 50

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly sunny. 50/76

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny. 50/76

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 50/77

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 53/80

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 54/80

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, windy, much cooler. 50/66

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: December 23, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️