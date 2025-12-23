First Alert Weather: Warming up today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is quiet with temperatures mainly in the 50s under partly cloudy skies.
- Some light showers overnight have mainly dissipated, but there’s a few damp roads.
- Today will be warmer than yesterday with highs in the middle to upper 70s under plenty of sunshine.
- Mid-upper 70s expected for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with abundant sunshine.
- Highs will reach 80 in a few locations this weekend.
- A cold front arrives Monday with a big drop in temperatures.
TODAY: Partly cloudy then mostly sunny, warmer. HIGH: 76
TONIGHT: Cool and mostly clear, some fog late. 50
CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly sunny. 50/76
CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny. 50/76
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 50/77
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 53/80
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 54/80
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, windy, much cooler. 50/66
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️