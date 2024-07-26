First Alert Weather: Weekend storms gradually shifting inland

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking showers and storms Friday afternoon, mainly south of I-10. That’s where rain will focus into this weekend. Southeast Georgia may get some isolated activity too.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Rain is expected to fade overnight.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with more afternoon/evening storms. Winds turn onshore Sunday and Monday, pushing the best rain chances farther inland each afternoon.

Sunday and Monday look breezy at the coast.

Storm coverage increases again on Tuesday of next week.

Tropics

There is an area to watch in the Central Atlantic. It’s just a tropical wave/disorganized storms now.

It’s expected to track toward the Caribbean/Bahamas next week.

Some development is possible, we’re tracking.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Humid. Low: 75

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny & Hot, Afternoon Storms. High: 92

SUN: Partly Sunny, Inland Storms. 74/91

MON: Partly Cloudy, Inland Storms. 74/92

TUE: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 73/91

WED: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 73/91

THU: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 73/92

FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/93

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.