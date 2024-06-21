First Alert Weather: Windy, showers at times as disturbance approaches local area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking the disturbance spinning about 100 miles east/northeast of Jacksonville. It’s currently moving west/northwest.

The disturbance is showing up nicely on satellite imagery.

There is still a chance the “spin” gets upgraded to a tropical depression before landfall which looks to be Friday night between 8 p.m. and midnight, north of Jacksonville and not too far from Brunswick.

Whether a depression or not, the impacts for Jacksonville/Northeast Florida/Southeast Georgia remain the same -- windy, showers at times, humid, and rip currents at area beaches.

The disturbance will weaken later tonight and Saturday over land.

The weekend will go back to hot and humid but with a good chance for at least scattered showers and thunderstorms -- some heavy downpours and many spots will receive more rain over the weekend than today. Highs will reach 90 to 95 degrees with feel-like temperatures of 100 to 105.

Over the next five days, we should see the heaviest rain since at least April.

It will be even hotter next week with highs well into the 90s for much of the week with at least a few afternoon storms each day.

RIGHT NOW: Breezy, partly sunny, only a few isolated brief showers. Temps. 85-90.

THE TROPICS: (1) low pressure continues to spin about 100 miles northeast of Jax while moving W/NW. This low could still become a tropical depression before moving ashore from St. Marys to Brunswick over SE Ga. & just north of Jax. Gusty winds & shower bands spinning across the area through tonight but no severe impacts outside of a high rip current risk at area beaches. (2) low pressure forming over the W/SW Gulf of Mexico may become a tropical depression or storm over the weekend while headed for Mexico – no local impacts.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy & breezy this evening… showers at times. Low: 74

SATURDAY: Mix of clouds & sun with scattered showers & a few t’storms. High: 92

SATURDAY NIGHT: A shower/t’storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 75

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 93

MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon t’storm. High: 95

TUESDAY: Partly sunny & hot with a few afternoon storms. High: 96

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny/hot with a few afternoon storms. High: 96

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers & t’storms. High: 95

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers & storms. High: 93

