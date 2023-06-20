First Black Sheriff of Jacksonville encourages others to follow their dreams in new book

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nathaniel Glover, the first Black sheriff of Jacksonville, hosted a book event Monday to share his inspiring story.

The event, held in front of the San Marco Books and More, showcased Glover’s book titled “Striving for Justice: A Black Sheriff in the Deep South,” which chronicles his remarkable journey and serves as an encouragement for others to pursue their dreams despite adversity.

City Councilman Matt Carlucci, who witnessed Glover’s ascent through the ranks when he started working for the city in the 1980s, was among the prominent attendees at the event.

Carlucci expressed his admiration for Glover, stating, “He is probably one of the - next to my father - one of my biggest heroes in life.”

Carlucci had supported Glover during his run for mayor in 2003, even going door-to-door to garner support, highlighting their shared belief in the values that make Jacksonville great.

The book event held particular significance as it took place on Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the emancipation of slaves.

Glover aimed to inspire others by sharing his experiences and emphasizing the importance of perseverance, even in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges.

“Obstacles are merely obstacles to get you ready for the next step,” remarked Glover, reflecting on his own journey.

Glover’s life story is a testament to resilience and determination. Growing up in the segregated South, he encountered prejudice and hatred.

At the age of 17, during the infamous “Ax Handle Saturday” in the 1960s, he was attacked by a mob of racist white supremacists and Ku Klux Klan members. Seeking help, he approached a police officer, but instead of assistance, he was told to flee the town. Faced with adversity, Glover made a promise to himself never to back down from a challenge, regardless of its difficulty.

Glover rose to prominence and made a lasting impact on his community serving two terms as the Jacksonville Sheriff, running for mayor, and holding the position of President at Edward Waters College.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions, he was inducted into the Florida Law Enforcement Officer’s Hall of Fame in 2021.

“It’s up to you to have the courage to step out and take the first step and keep moving on even during difficult times,” Glover encouraged the crowd.

As Nathaniel Glover continues to make an indelible mark on Jacksonville’s history, his book promises to inspire future generations, reminding them of the power of determination, courage, and resilience in the face of all odds.

