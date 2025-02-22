First delivery of concrete piles arrives for new Shands Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation received the first delivery of concrete piles for the new Shands Bridge after they floated down the St. Johns River on Thursday.

Thirteen 30-inch square piles arrived at the First Coast Expressway construction site in Green Cove Springs.

According to a news release, deliveries from the Gate Precast facility for the next several years.

In total, 924 concrete piles will be used to construct the new bridge just south of the existing Shands Bridge.

Work on the bridge is expected to be completed in 2030.

