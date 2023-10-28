The first Engineering Management Degree in the State comes to JU Davis

JACKSONVILLE UNIVERSITY, — Positions in engineering management are highly sought after, and there is a strong advantage for students with the right education and experience.

For the 2023 fall semester, the School of Engineering in the Davis College of Business and Technology at Jacksonville University launched a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Management degree in order to meet the growing demand in the industry. This degree is the first of its kind in the state of Florida.

“Our industry partners in Jacksonville informed our decision to launch this program based on the growing need for leaders educated in business and engineering,” said Dr. Emre Selvi, director of the JU School of Engineering and Technology.

Jacksonville University states that an undergraduate degree in engineering management prepares students for employment and careers in leading highly technical organizations. The degree combines a strong curriculum in engineering, math and science with a comprehensive business foundation, allowing the graduate to bridge the gaps between design engineers and senior business leaders. The median pay in the engineering management field is over $100,000 per year.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, “Those with technical knowledge, strong communication skills, and years of related work experience, especially working on complex projects, will likely be in the best position to become managers. In addition, because engineering managers are involved in the financial, production and marketing activities of their firm, business management skills can be beneficial for those seeking management positions.”

The graduate will be positioned to complete certifications in Six Sigma, Project Management and Quality Control.

In addition to engineering and business courses, there are four special engineering management courses that uniquely prepare students for careers in this field:

Design and analysis of manufacturing systems

Design of engineering operations

Project and value engineering

Quality engineering

“Dr. Murat Tiryakioglu, JU professor of engineering, and I worked closely together to deliver a program that provides our students with specific and actionable knowledge, skills and abilities to immediately impact and add value to their teams on Day One,” said Dr. Paul Dinius, assistant dean of the Davis College of Business and assistant professor of engineering.

Engineering management students have several advantages at JU, including robotics design, small class sizes, engineering management internships, access to industry partners, collaboration in the new JU STEAM Institute and Maker Space for light industrial fabrication, to name a few.

The JU School of Engineering’s programs are built on new, innovative, design-based curriculum developed in close collaboration with industrial partners and the best engineering education system in the world. JU engineering students work on real-life design projects every semester.

Its programs challenge students and bring out their creativity in developing solutions to complex, real-life problems. Built on the concept of active learning and intrinsic motivation, the School of Engineering integrates the “practice of the engineering profession.” It ensures design classes are represented each semester from freshman to senior year, binding the educational experience with hands-on learning.

“Our JU Engineering Management students will complete a full senior design project as a capstone to their experiential learning experience,” explained Selvi. “We’re excited to deliver this new option for our students and the community.”

