First Responder Friday Honors Dr. Sanjay Swami of First Coast Allergy and Asthma

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This week’s first responder is Dr. Sanjay Swami of First Coast Allergy and Asthma.

Dr. Swami was nominated by Jesus, who says he goes out of his way to take care of patients, always greets you with a smile, and seems to never have a bad day.

Dr. Swami received his MD at the University of South Carolina and moved to Jacksonville in 2003 after completing his training in allergy and immunology at Johns Hopkins Allergy and Asthma Center. Two years later, he founded First Coast Allergy and Asthma, which has several locations across Jacksonville.

When he’s not taking care of patients, Dr. Swami likes spending time with his family, listening to music, attending concerts, and watching his South Carolina Gamecocks play football.

