First Responder Friday Honors Officer Daniel Ray of JSO Motor Unit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This week’s first responder is Officer Daniel Ray of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Motor Unit.

Officer Ray was nominated by Lisa, a family member of Ray’s, who says he devoted his life to taking care of others both in our community and at home. “He’s definitely somebody who will do anything for anyone, no questions asked,” says Lisa

Ray has been with JSO for 13 years, with the last three being on the Motorcycle Unit. He’s also an instructor with the S.M.A.R.T Program, which helps provide free training to the public on motorcycles.

Around the office, Sergeant Chad Moody says Ray has an infectious attitude. “He’s always positive, and it tends to rub off on everybody, " says Moody.

Sergeant Moody adds that Officer Ray is great at public engagements, like school fairs and shop with a cop, saying “he’s got an ability to make a connection with those kids, and they have such fun with him. [...] He’s outstanding when it comes to working with those public speaking type things.”

If you’d like to nominate a first responder who deserves recognition, police, firefighters, doctors, nurses, or EMTs, head over to our First Responder Friday page.





