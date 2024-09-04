First responders awarded after saving 7-month-old baby who overdosed on fentanyl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several local first responders were honored and awarded today after their efforts to save a 7-month-old boy who overdosed on fentanyl in June.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The intense body camera video, posted by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, shows first responders rushing into action. Attorney General Ashley Moody was in town to award them for their heroic efforts.

When the call about an unresponsive 7-month-old came in, time was of the essence for Jacksonville first responders.

“Saving the child’s life, keeping the baby alive,” Officer Isolina Langston said.

Officers Isolina Langston and Bryan Pressnalle rushed into a Southside apartment complex, Langston used her training and realized the baby likely ingested drugs, while Officer Pressnalle kept neighbors at ease.

The baby was handed to fire rescue crews who administered Narcan to help save the baby’s life. It was later learned they suspected he overdosed on fentanyl.

“Huge, huge chest relief when I heard JFRD on scene and heard their sirens,” Langston said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

On Wednesday, those officers, along with JFRD Engineer James Mitchell and firefighter Kyle Smithers were awarded the “Back the Blue” award by Moody, for what she called heroic efforts. Moody said it’s crucial to supply first responders with everything they need to protect the community and to go after those responsible.

“We are pushing naloxone to first responders free of charge to make sure they’re well equipped to address the crisis situation as Floridians struggle with overdose,” she said.

JFRD Division Chief of Rescue, Jake Blanton, said last year they responded to roughly 5000 overdose calls, 3000 of them needing Narcan.

Officer Langston said she was grateful to know the baby was alright, she credited the teamwork between JSO and JFRD.

“Rode home in silence, kiss my loved ones, hold my loved ones a little bit tighter,” she said.

“I stayed with the baby in the hospital. I just felt the need as a mother as well, I just didn’t want to let go,” she said.

Making a difference is why she does the job.

“This is absolutely why I got into it. You have a lot of stuff, a lot of days, and this, children are the most precious thing we have and you just protect that at all cost,” she said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.