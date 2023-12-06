Discover St. Augustine waters, Flagler College lifelong learning course led by marine biologist

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Discover St. Augustine’s waters in this special course led by local marine biologist Terran McGinnis of Marineland Dolphin Adventure.

Find the answer to why our coastlines host some of the most mesmerizing marine creatures, like the Common Bottlenose Dolphin and the critically endangered North Atlantic Right Whale.

This engaging program will include insightful presentations, a visit to the beach, and a chance to meet and greet with Bottlenose Dolphins at Marineland.

A 5th-12th grader can attend when an adult registers and attends the course with them.

To learn more or register, click here.

