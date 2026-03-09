Fleet Landing proposes 32-story luxury senior tower near Winston YMCA in Brooklyn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fleet Landing, the luxury senior living developer, is once again trying to expand into Jacksonville’s urban core. This time, the developer is proposing a high-rise in the Brooklyn neighborhood.

The 32-story residential tower would sit at 111 Riverside Drive, the site of the former Haskell headquarters building. The proposal is scheduled to go before the Downtown Development Review Board (DDRB).

Renderings submitted to the board show a tower with more than 230 residential units. Plans also include assisted living, memory care, and several amenities such as dining venues, a performing arts center, fitness and wellness facilities, a swimming pool, and a resort-style spa.

According to documents submitted to the DDRB, the first phase of the project would include about 500,000 gross square feet of development, with 239 independent living residences, 28 assisted living residences, and 18 memory care suites.

In its project narrative, Fleet Landing said the development is designed to bring seniors into the heart of the city rather than isolate them from it.

“Age is a collection of experiences that transform the way we see and move through the world,” the company wrote. “Across the country, older Americans are choosing to live where they can remain a part of vibrant communities: seeking social connection, cultural engagement, and new chapters of life rather than just relaxation.”

Fleet Landing also said the project aims to connect residents with the surrounding neighborhood and downtown amenities.

If built, the tower would be among the tallest buildings in the downtown area.

Fleet Landing previously attempted to move into the urban core last year, too. The company had submitted a $20 million bid to purchase the Duval County Public Schools headquarters building on the Southbank, but withdrew its offer in October after months of pursuing the site.

Not everyone is sold on the idea of a high-rise, though.

Donna Rettini, who regularly visits the Winston YMCA nearby, said she worries about the size of the building and how it could impact parking in the area.

“It’s okay, but I think the building’s too tall,” Rettini said.

She and her husband go to the YMCA several times a week, and say parking can already be difficult.

“It’s always packed,” Rettini said.

However, some nearby business owners say they’re optimistic about the potential economic boost. The owner and manager of a nail salon and barbershop in the area told Action News Jax they’re excited about the possibility of hundreds of new residents living nearby and bringing in new customers.

The Downtown Development Review Board is expected to take its first look at the proposal during its meeting on March 12.

