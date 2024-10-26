Fletcher High School Swim and Dive dominates FHSAA District 2 Championship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fletcher High School’s Swim and Dive team celebrated a sweeping victory at the 2024 FHSAA 3A District 2 Championship, outperforming competitors from Fleming Island, Orange Park, Clay, Columbia, Middleburg, Ridgeview, and Gainesville High Schools. Both the boys’ and girls’ teams, known as the “Beach Rats,” secured first-place finishes with impressive margins.

In diving, Fletcher’s boys achieved a 1st and 2nd place finish, led by 2023 FHSAA 3A State Champion Maxwell Shaver, with sophomore Mason Putnal taking 2nd. Freshman Jasper Jackson placed 9th, while the girls’ dive team’s depth brought points with 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th places from Leah Cox, Maizey Cox, Leila Jones, and Miyah Grey.

Fletcher’s boys also clinched five 1st place victories in swimming:

200 Yard Medley Relay (1:41.71)

200 Yard Free Relay (1:31.34)

100 Yard Backstroke by Mason Baldwin (53.80)

100 Yard Breaststroke by Seth Ayers (1:01.44)

400 Yard Freestyle Relay (3:19.53)

With a final score of 587, the Fletcher boys’ team topped Orange Park (358), Fleming Island (285), and Clay (222). They secured automatic advancement to the FHSAA Region 1 Championship in 15 individual and 6 relay events.

The girls’ team, led by new head coach Monique Van Gils, captured their win through depth rather than individual first-place finishes, amassing a final score of 563. Freshman Sage Kruse secured a Regional spot with her 2nd place finish in the 200 Yard IM (2:35.41).

Fletcher’s combined success sends 31 entries to the Regional Swim and Dive meet, with hopes of advancing further in the competition season.

