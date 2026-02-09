Florida AG announces arrest of Rhode Island man accused of illegal contact with Clay County minor

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Florida’s Attorney General was in Green Cove Springs Monday morning. announcing the arrest of a Rhode Island man who is now accused of inappropriately communicating with a minor in Clay County.

29-year-old Justin Adkins of Rhode Island faces 15 felony counts and up to 85 years in prison for allegedly targeting and soliciting pornographic photos from a minor in Green Cove Springs.

“Parents wake up. People at home are praying on your kids. They’re soliciting information. They are deviants. They want to do bad things, and you are the first line of defense,” said Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier.

Uthmeier alleged Adkins initially made contact with the victim back in 2024 through the popular gaming app Fortnite.

From there, Adkins and the victim allegedly exchanged phone numbers and began communicating via Snapchat.

“They move to Snapchat because images and text communications can be erased rather quickly,” said Uthmeier.

Adkins allegedly solicited the victim for pornographic photos and compensated the victim with digital in-game currency for Fortnite and another popular game, Roblox - a company currently being sued by the State of Florida for failing to protect children who play the game.

At some point, Adkins is alleged to have purchased and sent the victim an iPhone.

“Because he wanted better content in the imagery. That’s how sick this dude was,” said Uthmeier.

The investigation began in January after the victim contacted the Green Cove Springs Police Department.

That agency and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement both helped with the investigation.

Adkins was arrested by Florida law enforcement officials in Rhode Island last Tuesday and is expected to be extradited to Florida within the next week.

Uthmeier argued the case should wake parents up to the dangers their children face online and take steps to better monitor their childrens’ online activities.

“Parents go home, look at the phones. If you see these apps, you need to be prepared. You need to look at the tools that are available to you to review and monitor the content on your children’s phones. You need to decide do you even want the child to have this application in the first place,” said Uthmeier.

Law enforcement at the news conference advised parents to check out secureflorida.org for tips on how to keep their kids safe online.

